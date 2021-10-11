Navigate your way through Burnley with Beat the Street

The idea is that people will find something that they might not have tried before to help them continue to keep up their new active habits after the Beat the Street competition comes to an end on October 27th and to explore the sports and leisure options on offer.

More than 10,210 people have signed up to play the Beat the Street Burnley game and have together walked, cycled, wheeled, run and scooted an incredible 54,000 miles so far in the competition.

Anyone of any age is invited to take part and you can still get involved now by picking up a card from one of the distribution points on www.beatthestreet.me/burnley . You can join an existing school, community group or workplace team or you can set up your own. Alternatively, you can join the charity teams Derion House, Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal or SafeNet.

Libby Couch playing Beat the Street

Currently, Burnley Lowerhouse Junior School leads the total points leaderboard while the Humbugs lead the average points leaderboard.

Aiden Couch, programme manager at the EFL Trust, is playing the game with his seven-year-old daughter Libby.

He said: “It is a fantastic initiative and has really worked at getting my daughter motivated to walk to school, or for us to go out cycling together at weekends in order to find the Beat Boxes.

"I have also navigated through areas I never have seen before - and I have lived in Burnley for 38 years, so its great opportunity to explore different areas within your local community whilst exercising and bonding with my daughter.”

Mark Beach, managing director of Calico Homes, said: “The aim of Beat the Street is to encourage communities to become more active and to incorporate those healthy habits into their lifestyles over the long-term so they become part of people’s lifestyle. The Go Active themed week is a celebration of all the ways you can get moving in and around the area and a fabulous opportunity to try out something new without any pressure.

“Beat the Street is a fantastic, free-to-enter initiative and anyone can get involved. As well as encouraging you to get active which will have a hugely positive impact on your health, you could also help support a community team to win a prize.”

Beat the Street Burnley is brought to you by Burnley Together with the Canal & River Trust. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.

Burnley Together works in partnership with Burnley Council, Calico Homes, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure, Burnley FC in the Community, BPRCVS and other partners across the public, private, and voluntary sectors to create a central community hub.