Burnley Market Hall is hosting two fantastic events this weekend.

On Saturday, both running from 9am to 4pm, there will be an indoor Mother’s Day gift market in the new event space where many many gift traders will be showcasing their fabulous wares.

Meanwhile, the National Market Traders’ Federation will be running a Young Traders’ Market competition.

The aim of the Young Traders’ Market events is to empower young entrepreneurs aged 16-30 by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and goods to a wider audience.

Burnley Market Hall Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Each event will have one winner who will progress to the regional final taking place in Stratford Upon Avon this summer (venue and date to be announced).

How to register to take part in the Young Traders Market events:

Participants will get a discounted pitch and a 6ft table at Burnley Market’s Mother’s Day Gift Market and Young Traders Market on Saturday.