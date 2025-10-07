Lowerhouse Cricket Club’s annual fireworks and bonfire event is back for 2025.

Sponsored by MKM Burnley and Groundwork Direct Ltd, it will take place on Saturday, November 1st, with gates, the club bar, and fairground rides opening from 4-30pm. Food, drinks, and sweets will be available for purchase.

Entry is by ticket only. Tickets are available at https://1046lcc.bytable.net/menu/Event or from: Mooch Café, Padiham, or Emma’s News, Dugdale Road/Padiham Road. Alternatively, contact Stan on 07941 439741 or purchase at the club bar during opening hours.