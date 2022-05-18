All week a free Facts with Fergus Trail, a horse quiz based around the Shores Hey Farm in Briercliffe, is available to complete when you book your visit at the Visit Us section of the HAPPA website www.happa.org.uk/visit-us

On Tuesday May 31st May, Wednesday 1st and Thursday June 2nd, pony grooming sessions will be held between 11am-3pm. Children aged 4 and above and adults are invited to groom one of HAPPA’s gentle horses supervised by a member of staff.

To celebrate the Jubilee on Thursday 2nd, Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th visitors will be able to decorate their own royal crown in the farm’s Activity Room, which can be purchased alongside entry ticket.

HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) has announced its activities for the half-term holiday and Jubilee celebrations at Shores Hey Farm in Briercliffe

The team is also holding Own a Pony days and Beginners Guide to Horse and Pony Care Courses throughout the week.

The onsite Cafe will be hosting a Right Royal Jubilee Afternoon Tea on June 5th. Bookings in advance can be made on [email protected] / Facebook messenger @thecafeatshoresheyfarm or call/ text 07736888917.

HAPPA’s head of Marketing and Fundraising, Julie Pharaoh-Gan, said: “Celebrating the Jubilee at HAPPA is a great way for families and friends alike to have a great day out and support the charity.

"Every activity and event is planned to help raise an income to directly support the core mission of rescuing horses and ponies from neglect. This year more than ever our fundraising is vital to enable the charity to continue to help horses in need.”