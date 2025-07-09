Here's everything to expect at this Family Fun Day in Colne's Alkincoates Park
Expect everything from baby dinos to gladiators at this Family Fun Day in Colne.
The thrill-packed event hosted by Colne Town Council will take place on Sunday from 11am to 4pm at Alkincoates Park and is bursting with free activities.
Here is everything you need to know:
What’s on and when?
- Children’s funfair – 11am – 4pm;
- Giant inflatables – 11am – 4pm;
- Fun day market – 11am – 4pm.
Which activities are free?
- Face painting – 11am – 4pm;
- 30ft climbing wall – 11am – 4pm;
- Visit from East Lancashire Fire and Rescue – 11am – 2pm;
- Visit from Spiderman and Wonder Woman – 11-30am, 12-30pm, 1-45pm;
- Circus workshop – Noon – 3pm;
- Gladiator joust – Noon – 4pm;
- Dino rangers workshop – Noon – 4pm;
- Donkey rides – Noon – 4pm;
- Rodeo sheep – Noon – 4pm;
- Punch and Judy show – Noon;
- Dinosaur experience with T-Rex – Noon, 1-30pm, 3-15pm;
- Dog agility show – 12-30pm, 2pm;
- Dinosaur experience with baby dinos – 12-45pm, 2-15pm;
- Meet and greet with Stitch – 1pm, 2-45pm;
- Comedy magic show – 1-15pm;
- Circus shows – 3-30pm – 4pm
What entertainment will be live on stage, and when?
- Live music from Tom Scothern – Noon – 1-30pm;
- Performance from Encore Dance School – 1-45pm – 2-15pm;
- Superhero show with Spiderman and Wonder Woman – 2-30pm – 2-50pm;
- Children’s magic show with Taz – 3pm – 4pm.
Where can I park?
There will be no parking available at Alkincoates Park, except for disabled spaces. Event parking will take place at Holt House Playing Fields. The streets surrounding the park are strictly residential parking only.
Who are the event sponsors?
The event sponsors are Macadams Rescue & Accident Repair, Pennine Community Credit Union Ltd, and EFS Global.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.