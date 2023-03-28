Get ready for an egg-tra special Easter.
Enjoy the new springtime life blossom as you take in the countryside or take part in fun-filled activities right on your doorstep. Either way, you don’t have to fill the car up for a long journey or go too far to find quality events to celebrate Easter with the family.
You can also find amazing food and drink venues that make the most of local produce, from top gastro pubs and Michelin-starred restaurants to great value family cafes.
Here are seven egg-citing family events, in no particular order:
1. Clitheroe Castle
The Den of Dragons Competition will be open at Clitheroe Castle from April 1st - 30th.
Spot the dragon’s dens around the Castle Museum and find its eggs. All entries to the daily dragon egg hunt will go into a prize draw for a goody bag, and visitors can enjoy dragon glider making and decorating too. Between 1st and 17th April, there will also be Easter crafts to enjoy.
Museum admission is free for children with an accompanying adult. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Easter at HAPPA
Easter @ HAPPA, Shores Hey Farm, Burnley, runs from April 2nd - 17th.
The HAPPA centre is running a range of activities, including an Easter Egg Hunt where you can discover which pony has stolen the Easter Bunny’s eggs. There will also be a dog-focused Easter activity day and a number of Easter specials at the cafe. Children can enjoy glitter tattoos, face painting and craft sessions within The Activity Room throughout the holidays. Photo: HAPPA
3. Easter Eggstravaganza
Get ready for an Easter Eggstravaganza at Thornton Hall County Park in Thornton-in-Craven, near Barnoldswick, from April 7th – 10th.
An eggcellent Easter weekend awaits! Bounce onto Easter Street, become a great eggsplorer and enjoy the “Eggventure” interactive experience. Each child will receive a free Easter egg after the event. There will also be an “Eggsperimento Live” Show where guests can help the Thornton Hall Gang get ready for the “Easter Eggstravaganza”, and join in the Springtime Trail, with a prize to be redeemed once you’ve found the hidden letters. Photo: Submit
4. Easter Family Fun Day at Waddow Hall
Get eggstra creative at the Easter family fun day at Waddow Hall Activity Centre, Clitheroe, on Monday, April 10th. There will be a whole host of crafts, an egg hunt, egg fling, colouring competition, circus skills, giant games, inflatables, grass sledging and more. Each adult will be treated to a hot drink during the day too. Photo: Submit