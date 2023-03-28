3 . Easter Eggstravaganza

Get ready for an Easter Eggstravaganza at Thornton Hall County Park in Thornton-in-Craven, near Barnoldswick, from April 7th – 10th. An eggcellent Easter weekend awaits! Bounce onto Easter Street, become a great eggsplorer and enjoy the “Eggventure” interactive experience. Each child will receive a free Easter egg after the event. There will also be an “Eggsperimento Live” Show where guests can help the Thornton Hall Gang get ready for the “Easter Eggstravaganza”, and join in the Springtime Trail, with a prize to be redeemed once you’ve found the hidden letters. Photo: Submit