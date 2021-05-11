Here are five of the best mini golf courses in Lancashire

2.

Gator Adventure Golf, Escape Entertainment Venue, Union Street, Chorley For an reasonably priced game of mini golf, head to Gator Adventure Golf. Part of the Escape Entertainment Venue in Chorley, this is an 18-hole Floridian-themed adventure golf course - just be careful of those gators! The course can also be booked for children’s birthday parties. No greater recommendation can come for this venue than from Richard Gottfried and his wife, who have visited 958 courses on their Crazy World of Mini Golf tour since 2006 - and they say this is one of their favourites in Lancashire. To book visit https://www.escapeentertainmentvenue.co.uk/gator-adventure-golf/