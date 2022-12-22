News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Here are 29 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley on Mad Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and during Twixmas

The Christmas weekend is packed full of festive fun for all ages.

By Laura Longworth
1 hour ago - 2 min read

Whether you’re looking for one last night out with pals or a magical family adventure before the big day, our guide has plenty to offer.

Here are 29 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the weekend and during Twixmas:

Hide Ad

Mad Friday

A Christmas reveller. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

    10am – noon Weekly community cafe at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club, 43-45 Whalley Rd, Read, Burnley. Tea, coffee, cakes.

    10am – 4pm Ice rink in St James’ Street by Wilko.

    Hide Ad

    Noon Festive Family Fun with Santa and Burnley Pantomime Society, hosted by The Little Party People Entertainment and Burnley Pantomime Society at Burnley Mechanics.

    2-30pm Chapterhouse Theatre Company present A Christmas Carol at Burnley Mechanics.

    Hide Ad

    6pm Circ de Funk Mad Funky Friday and Cirq Soul Collective Christmas Party at Circ Retro Bar, 3, The Stack Houses, Bank Parade, Burnley.

    7pm Blitzen’s Bonkers Bingo Party Night at The Oaks Hotel, Colne Rd, Burnley.

    Hide Ad

    9pm Bon UK at Ightenleigh Social Club, Padiham Road.

    9pm Astoria night party at Astoria Tapas Bar & Pizzeria, 13 St James's Row, Burnley.

    Hide Ad

    9-30pm The Switch at The Loom in Burnley at Christmas.

    10pm Episode 3 - Jingle & Tech House at The Redroom Burnley, 10 - 14 Hammerton Street.

    Hide Ad

    Christmas Eve

    9am Santa’s Workshop – Gingerbread Houses at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley, Clitheroe.

    Hide Ad

    4pm Christingle Service at Christ Church, Keighley Rd, Colne.

    4-30pm Welcome to Christmas at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

    Hide Ad

    9pm The Safe Xmas Eve Party at George IV Pub, 702 Padiham Rd, Burnley.

    10pm Kurtis’ Christmas Eve Karaoke at Smackwater Jacks Bar, 4 Ormerod St, Burnley.

    Hide Ad

    11pm Mascarade at Rios, Rendezvous Nightclub, 16 Accrington Rd, Whalley.

    11-30pm Midnight Mass at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

    Hide Ad

    Christmas Day

    11am Holy Communion at Parish Church of Saint Michael, Whitewell, Clitheroe.

    Hide Ad

    11am Family service at St Peter's Church, Burnley, 42 Church St, Burnley.

    Noon Alternative Christmas at The Loom and The Shift Café

    Hide Ad

    Noon Christmas Day Luncheon at The Oaks Hotel, Colne Rd, Burnley.

    Noon – 3pm The Higher Trapp Christmas Day Gourmet Lunch at The Higher Trapp Hotel, Trapp Ln, Simonstone, Burnley.

    Hide Ad

    Noon – 9pm Christmas Day Menu at Sycamore Farm - Dining & Carvery, Liverpool Rd, Burnley.

    Boxing Day

    Hide Ad

    1 – 5pm Derby Day! Padiham v Barnoldswick at Padiham Football Club, 16 Well St.

    9pm Revival Boxing Day BlowOut at Europa Bar & Revival Club & Events, 3-7 Walton St, Nelson.

    Hide Ad

    9pm Hidden Presents - Boxing Day All Nighter at Hidden Burnley, Cow Lane.

    Tuesday

    Hide Ad

    Noon – 2pm Songs of Praise at Saint Anne's Church, 583 Wheatley Ln Rd, Fence.

    Wednesday

    Hide Ad

    5 – 9pm LIVE Pro Wrestling in Read- Winter Wars at Read & Simonstone Village Hall, East View, Read, Burnley.

    7pm Burnley Lost Souls - Ginger Taylor Xmas Special at Greenhill Bowling, 163 Manchester Rd, Burnley.