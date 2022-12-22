Whether you’re looking for one last night out with pals or a magical family adventure before the big day, our guide has plenty to offer.

Here are 29 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the weekend and during Twixmas:

Mad Friday

A Christmas reveller. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

10am – noon Weekly community cafe at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club, 43-45 Whalley Rd, Read, Burnley. Tea, coffee, cakes.

10am – 4pm Ice rink in St James’ Street by Wilko.

Noon Festive Family Fun with Santa and Burnley Pantomime Society, hosted by The Little Party People Entertainment and Burnley Pantomime Society at Burnley Mechanics.

2-30pm Chapterhouse Theatre Company present A Christmas Carol at Burnley Mechanics.

6pm Circ de Funk Mad Funky Friday and Cirq Soul Collective Christmas Party at Circ Retro Bar, 3, The Stack Houses, Bank Parade, Burnley.

7pm Blitzen’s Bonkers Bingo Party Night at The Oaks Hotel, Colne Rd, Burnley.

9pm Bon UK at Ightenleigh Social Club, Padiham Road.

9pm Astoria night party at Astoria Tapas Bar & Pizzeria, 13 St James's Row, Burnley.

9-30pm The Switch at The Loom in Burnley at Christmas.

10pm Episode 3 - Jingle & Tech House at The Redroom Burnley, 10 - 14 Hammerton Street.

Christmas Eve

9am Santa’s Workshop – Gingerbread Houses at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley, Clitheroe.

4pm Christingle Service at Christ Church, Keighley Rd, Colne.

4-30pm Welcome to Christmas at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

9pm The Safe Xmas Eve Party at George IV Pub, 702 Padiham Rd, Burnley.

10pm Kurtis’ Christmas Eve Karaoke at Smackwater Jacks Bar, 4 Ormerod St, Burnley.

11pm Mascarade at Rios, Rendezvous Nightclub, 16 Accrington Rd, Whalley.

11-30pm Midnight Mass at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

Christmas Day

11am Holy Communion at Parish Church of Saint Michael, Whitewell, Clitheroe.

11am Family service at St Peter's Church, Burnley, 42 Church St, Burnley.

Noon Alternative Christmas at The Loom and The Shift Café

Noon Christmas Day Luncheon at The Oaks Hotel, Colne Rd, Burnley.

Noon – 3pm The Higher Trapp Christmas Day Gourmet Lunch at The Higher Trapp Hotel, Trapp Ln, Simonstone, Burnley.

Noon – 9pm Christmas Day Menu at Sycamore Farm - Dining & Carvery, Liverpool Rd, Burnley.

Boxing Day

1 – 5pm Derby Day! Padiham v Barnoldswick at Padiham Football Club, 16 Well St.

9pm Revival Boxing Day BlowOut at Europa Bar & Revival Club & Events, 3-7 Walton St, Nelson.

9pm Hidden Presents - Boxing Day All Nighter at Hidden Burnley, Cow Lane.

Tuesday

Noon – 2pm Songs of Praise at Saint Anne's Church, 583 Wheatley Ln Rd, Fence.

Wednesday

5 – 9pm LIVE Pro Wrestling in Read- Winter Wars at Read & Simonstone Village Hall, East View, Read, Burnley.