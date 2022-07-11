Inside the grounds of Lancaster Castle

Here are 16 things to do for free in Lancashire in the summer holidays

If you’re looking for something to do in the summer holidays that won’t cost you a penny, Lancashire has loads of great places to visit.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 11th July 2022, 2:59 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 3:10 pm

From parks to castles and plenty more inbetween, here are 16 places you and your family can visit that are absolutely free.

1. A trip to the beach

There are loads of great beaches in Lancashire including Blackpool, St Annes and Morecambe. Spend a day at the beach on a hot summer day - bliss!

2. Lytham Windmill

Recently refurbished, Lytham Windmill is free to the public with the option of making a small donation

3. Nature trail

Get out and about. Take a trip to Yarrow Valley Country Park in Chorley and be at one with nature. There's also a brilliant play area for the little ones and a coffee shop to replenish your energy

4. Take a hike

Get your walking boots on and take a hike around the Forest of Bowland, taking in the beautiful scenery

