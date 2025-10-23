Get ready for a spook-tacular Hallowe'en party in Burnley this weekend

By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 09:51 BST
Little and big kids are guaranteed a spook-tacular time this weekend.

Burnley Wood Community Centre in Springfield Road is hosting a family-friendly Hallowe’en tomorrow from 5-30pm to 7-30pm and on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm.

There will be a buffet, tuckshop, DJ, games, and prizes for the best fancy dress costume.

Tickets are £3 each, free for under-threes, and available from the community centre. For more information, email [email protected]

