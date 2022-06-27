There are loads of activities you can try with your mates … and then you can go out on the lash (unless your don’t drink, of course)!
From archery to quad-biking and everything in between, we’ve picked some of the best things to do in Lancashire ahead of your big day.
1. Archery
Try Archery Wars in Bamber Bridge. Telephone 01772 439013
2. Clay pigeon shooting
Try Blackpool Sporting Clays for some shooting action. Telephone 07730 409415
3. Visit an Escape Room
There's a fair few Escape Rooms in the region, try Clue HQ on the Promenade, Blackpool. Telephone 01253 620056
4. Go Go-Karting
Formulakart in Blackpool is one of the best around for a scoot round. Telephone 07977 736207
