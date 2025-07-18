Free summer family and adult workshops at Burnley Library

By Laura Longworth
Published 18th Jul 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 09:13 BST
Free summer family and adult workshops are being held at Burnley Library.

The sessions, hosted by Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, will take place during July and August.

These include:

- Stop Animation Workshops for Children (8+)

Burnley Library.

- Dating Historical Photographs Workshop

- Photographic Composition Workshop

- Painting workshops with award-winning local artist Gosha Gibek for adults and children

- Cyanotype workshops for adults and children

All places must be booked in advance and places are limited. For more details, and to book, visit https://www6.apps.lancashire.gov.uk/w/webpage/all-events?service=ALL&q=KELP&matchOn=any

