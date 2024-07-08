Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Posh DJ is serving R&B fans a slice of heaven.

Allan Smith, AKA DJ Big Al, has teamed up with Penny Black to host the town's first all-you-can-eat R&B BBQ on Saturday, August 3rd, from 2pm.

It follows the success of an R&B brunch in January and a Posh reunion last September.

Allan, who was a DJ at the nightclub for 10 years before it closed, said: “A lot of people prefer going out earlier and brunch is popular in Leeds and Manchester, so I thought, ‘Why not bring it here?’

"We did one in January and it sold out. So the girls at Penny Black and I said, ‘Why don’t we do an outdoor one?’

"When I used to DJ at Posh, we’d get 1,000 people through the door on a Saturday night. I’m a mobile DJ now and I get asked to do old-school R&B all the time, but no-one really plays it [in Burnley].”