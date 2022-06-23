Fashion show fund-raisers for Rosehill Bpatist Church and Whalley Abbey

Linda Sawley has organised a fashion show at Rosehill Baptist Church, Rosehill Road, on Wednesday June 29th featuring Style Boutique of Clitheroe.

The event starts at 7pm with tea/coffee and lots of cake, followed by the fashion show at 7-30pm. Besides clothes there will be jewellery, handbags and accessories.

Tickets costing £4 are available from Linda Sawley on 07860 155922, or email to reserve ticket on [email protected]

Two fund-raisers will be held at Whalley Abbey (pictured) and Rosehill Baptist Church

The second event is on Saturday July 2nd at Whalley Abbey from 10 until 1pm.

It is being organised by the Friends of Whalley Abbey to help with keeping the grounds in good condition and supporting the work of the Abbey.