Easter in Colne to offer free activities for all the family in April

Easter in Colne returns to the town for a jam packed day of free family fun in April.

By Dominic Collis
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Saturday, April 8th, there will be free face painting, donkey rides, Easter egg hunt, crazy golf, Punch and Judy, 30ft climbing wall, plus performances from a unicyclist and fire juggler, all in the town centre.

There will also be a maze runner challenger game, balloon modelling, comedy magic shows and live music from the brilliant Jake Dixon.

Finally, other attractions on the day will include an Easter market, children's funfair rides and a very special visit from the Easter Bunny.

Easter in Colne is offering lots of free activities
    Mr Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council's events officer, said: “Easter in Colne is a fantastic event and it kick starts our events calendar for 2023. We have a brilliant day planned with lots of free activities meaning people can enjoy a full day in Colne without having to worry about the cost.”

    Colne