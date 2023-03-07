On Saturday, April 8th, there will be free face painting, donkey rides, Easter egg hunt, crazy golf, Punch and Judy, 30ft climbing wall, plus performances from a unicyclist and fire juggler, all in the town centre.

There will also be a maze runner challenger game, balloon modelling, comedy magic shows and live music from the brilliant Jake Dixon.

Finally, other attractions on the day will include an Easter market, children's funfair rides and a very special visit from the Easter Bunny.

