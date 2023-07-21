The popular annual event will feature music from Barnoldswick Brass Band and violinist Ava Greenall, as well as floristry demonstrations by Linda Hardman of Clitheroe’s Flower Shop.

There is a raffle to win prizes of meals out, overnight stays and much more. Visitors can also see the iconic ‘Human Fruit Machine’ and delicious foodie delights from Witchy’s Food Truck, as well as tea, cakes, ice creams and a prosecco stall.

Downham Hall’s gardens are in a constant state of development – now providing flowers, foliage and produce to local businesses alongside tackling the various elements of climate change, invasive species and many other issues that will strike a chord to anyone interested in gardening.

Downham Hall opens its gardens to raise funds for Crossroads Care Ribble Valley and Downham Village Hall on Sunday 30th July

The five-acre gardens are set against the beautiful background of Pendle Hill and the village of Downham.

The event is organised and manned by enthusiastic volunteers and is a showcase, not just for the gardens themselves, but also number of local and Lancashire businesses.

This year, these include Holden Clough Nurseries, Georgonzola Deli, Birds in the Barn antiques and collectables, Deerstones Organic Bakery, Gazegill Organics and Neil Turner’s wooden and garden range, as well as artists Anne Selby and Caroline Assheton.

