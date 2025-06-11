Burnley is set to welcome a new dinosaur-themed adventure golf course – described as the town’s very own ‘Jurassic Park’ – in a move designed to help get young people off their phones and more active outdoors.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Burnley Council’s Development Control Committee voted unanimously to approve plans for the new 18-hole attraction, which will feature lifelike dinosaurs, a volcano, a water feature, and themed landscaping.

The course will be built at Prairie Sports Village, off Windermere Avenue, replacing the existing pitch and putt facility and nine-hole miniature golf course. Councillors said it would further enhance what has become one of the town’s most popular recreational hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist's impression of how the 18-hole Jurassic-themed adventure golf course at Prairie Sports Village could look

Whittlefield with Ightenhill Conservative councillor Mike Steel welcomed the plans, saying he and his son had regularly used the current facilities. He added: “The sports village is an incredibly valuable facility. Now Burnley will get its own Jurassic Park 18-hole golf course. It will be something to get young people off their phones and video games.”

A statement from Burnley Leisure and Culture said: “The proposal seeks to diversify the existing recreational offer and build on the centre’s reputation for attracting children into the sport of golf from an early age.

“Adventure golf courses are built to a theme that includes pirates, jungles, dinosaurs, crocodiles, etc, each designed to capture the imagination of younger children and their families.

“The adventure golf course is a well-established attraction often attached to driving ranges or other golf centres within the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This adventure golf course would have a ‘Jurassic/dinosaur’ theme and include sculptures, including a volcano, a water feature, an artificial rockwork entrance portal and good quality landscaping.”

Coun. Lubna Khan, Burnley Council’s executive member for growth, said: “The dinosaur-themed golf course will be amazing.”

Gawthorpe ward’s Coun. John Harbour reflected on the transformation of the wider site, saying the sports village had initially faced opposition but had since proved a major success.

Committee chairman Coun. Mohammed Ishtiaq added: “This was once seen as a potential ‘White Elephant’ but is now a lovely facility. This course will be used by local people and young people from all backgrounds.”