A Jurassic-themed adventure golf course featuring life-sized dinosaurs, a volcano, and a lazy river is expected to get the go-ahead from councillors this week.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Burnley Council’s Development Control Committee have been recommended to approve the new plans when they meet on Thursday evening.

Submitted by Burnley Leisure and Culture, the proposal would see the existing nine-hole mini golf and putting area at Prairie Sports Village replaced with a larger, more immersive 18-hole attraction aimed at families and younger players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist's impression of how the 18-hole Jurassic-themed adventure golf course at Prairie Sports Village could look

The new course is set to feature a dramatic entrance portal made of artificial rock, dinosaur sculptures, a water feature with a fountain, and themed landscaping to bring the prehistoric vision to life. Low-level lighting will make evening play possible, and the course will be enclosed with decorative fencing and signage.

According to the planning report, the development is intended to make the facility more appealing to families and children while acting as a fun entry point into golf. A spokesperson for Burnley Leisure said the aim was to “maximise the attractiveness of the whole golf centre to families,” and provide “an open-air experience that introduces the younger generation to the sport.”

The project would add another major attraction to Prairie Sports Village, which already houses a Toptracer driving range, two floodlit 3G football pitches, a short game practice area, and the popular 1955 Bar & Bistro.