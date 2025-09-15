Colne set to host its very own 1970s festival - 'That 70s Fest

By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:34 BST
Colne is set to host a groovy festival celebrating the 1970s.

From flared trousers and funky beats to vintage cars and platformed feet, Colne will be transformed into a vibrant tribute to the decade of music, fashion and culture on Saturday, September 27th from 10am to 4pm.

    There will be live music and stage performances featuring: Craven College; The Little Theatre Dramatics; Helen Green Dance; Áine O’Grady; Discognito; competitions, as well as street entertainment from the Mirror Men and Disco Heads.

    There will also be vintage vehicle displays, a 1970s photo display and games at the library, vinyl record showcase at The Muni, plus Roller Disco at The Fun House.

    That 70s Fest is coming to Colne

    Vena Reid, Colne BID manager said: “The 70s were all about colour, creativity and community, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing. We want everyone to let their hair down and have a boogie! This festival is for all ages, and we can’t wait to see the town come alive with peace, love and disco fever.”

