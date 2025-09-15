Colne set to host its very own 1970s festival - 'That 70s Fest
From flared trousers and funky beats to vintage cars and platformed feet, Colne will be transformed into a vibrant tribute to the decade of music, fashion and culture on Saturday, September 27th from 10am to 4pm.
There will be live music and stage performances featuring: Craven College; The Little Theatre Dramatics; Helen Green Dance; Áine O’Grady; Discognito; competitions, as well as street entertainment from the Mirror Men and Disco Heads.
There will also be vintage vehicle displays, a 1970s photo display and games at the library, vinyl record showcase at The Muni, plus Roller Disco at The Fun House.
Vena Reid, Colne BID manager said: “The 70s were all about colour, creativity and community, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing. We want everyone to let their hair down and have a boogie! This festival is for all ages, and we can’t wait to see the town come alive with peace, love and disco fever.”