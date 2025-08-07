Clash of steel coming to Clitheroe Castle during ‘Day of Knights’

Clitheore Castle will resound to the friendly clash of steel when it hosts a ‘Day of Knights’ featuring top European martial arts group the Silver School of Arms.

The school, so-called because it follows the teachings of Elizabethan swordsman George Silver, uses an array of weaponry, including backswords, longswords, arming swords and rapiers, along with companion weapons, such as daggers, buckler shields and even cloaks.

​The free family event on Sunday, August 17, will feature demonstrations of weapons handling and sword fighting between 11am and 3-30pm.

You will be able to meet the experts and learn more about the weapons, which are based on real examples, while the displays will feature historically accurate costume and moves.

Clitheroe Castle museum manager Claire Sutton said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for families to witness the world of medieval combat in the historic setting of Clitheroe Castle, so come and join us for this fun and informative day for all.”

Although admission to the event is free, there is still an entry charge to the museum galleries apply and children must be accompanied at all times.

The fun continues at Clitheroe Castle daily throughout August, when youngsters can join an enchanted trails competition and search the galleries for hidden knights and princesses – and a goody bag is up for grabs.

You can also create a feathered fortress and other knightly crafts, with admission prices, which includes entry to the museum, starting at just £1.

Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council’s Museum Service on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Entry to the museum costs £5.10 for adults; free for people aged 18 and under.