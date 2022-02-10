The former Camelot theme park site in Charnock Richard will welcome thrill-seekers back through its gates for the first time in 10 years.
The scare attraction, Camelot Rises, will see thrill-seekers follow a guided route around the park for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience".
Visitors will then be able to watch horror movies on large outdoor screens from the comfort of their cars.
Opening for an exclusive press event on Friday (November 5), we took a look at Chorley' s new terrifying attraction.
