Buzzing Bee Day offering wealth of family fun at Ightenhill Park

Burnley will be buzzing with life at a special family event next weekend.

A Buzzing Bee Day will flood Ightenhill Park with colour Saturday, May 18th from 11am to 3pm.

This fun and informative event will celebrate World Bee Day.

It will feature stalls, crafts, a raffle, a tombola, games, competitions, inflatables, a local band, health and well-being stands, a Prosecco stand, Ginception van and fresh food and drink, including treats from Farmhouse Biscuits.

Prizes up for grabs on the day include a honey-themed hamper from Morrisons, and Earnie’s in Colne have made a generous cash donation towards the event.

There will also be a guest appearances from Bertie Bee, Peppa Pig, and Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall.