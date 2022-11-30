Burnley’s newly-renovated Finsley Gate Wharf is playing host to the 10am paddle, where paddlers can return for warming refreshments in the restaurant and join in festive card-making and music in the Community Hub.

James Long, Canal and River Trust North West engagement manager, said: “This is a fantastic way to start the festive season, open to beginners and experienced paddlers. We know people love to visit the waterfront but getting out on the water is a great way to see the canal from a different perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Participants need to book a place and each person who registers will be given free fancy dress and a warm drink and mince pie at the end of the paddle session.”

The festive paddle will take place on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley

Most Popular