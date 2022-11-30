Burnley's famous 'Straight Mile' on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and Finsley Gate Wharf to play host to Festive Paddle
A festive paddle is coming to Burnley paddle in rafted canoes along one of the ‘wonders of the waterways’ – the stunning one mile embankment ‘floating’ 60 feet above the town.
Burnley’s newly-renovated Finsley Gate Wharf is playing host to the 10am paddle, where paddlers can return for warming refreshments in the restaurant and join in festive card-making and music in the Community Hub.
James Long, Canal and River Trust North West engagement manager, said: “This is a fantastic way to start the festive season, open to beginners and experienced paddlers. We know people love to visit the waterfront but getting out on the water is a great way to see the canal from a different perspective.
“Participants need to book a place and each person who registers will be given free fancy dress and a warm drink and mince pie at the end of the paddle session.”
To book Let’s Get Festive canoe paddle in Burnley on Saturday December 10th, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lets-get-festive-in-burnley-tickets-466274187647