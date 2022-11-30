News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's famous 'Straight Mile' on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and Finsley Gate Wharf to play host to Festive Paddle

A festive paddle is coming to Burnley paddle in rafted canoes along one of the ‘wonders of the waterways’ – the stunning one mile embankment ‘floating’ 60 feet above the town.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Burnley’s newly-renovated Finsley Gate Wharf is playing host to the 10am paddle, where paddlers can return for warming refreshments in the restaurant and join in festive card-making and music in the Community Hub.

James Long, Canal and River Trust North West engagement manager, said: “This is a fantastic way to start the festive season, open to beginners and experienced paddlers. We know people love to visit the waterfront but getting out on the water is a great way to see the canal from a different perspective.

Participants need to book a place and each person who registers will be given free fancy dress and a warm drink and mince pie at the end of the paddle session.”

The festive paddle will take place on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley

    To book Let’s Get Festive canoe paddle in Burnley on Saturday December 10th, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lets-get-festive-in-burnley-tickets-466274187647

