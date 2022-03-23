Burnley's Birchall Foodservice to host Callebaut chocolate roadshow

The roadshow, which will be touring Europe in 2022, aims to bring inspirational recipe demos and product sampling to chefs and artisans across the continent. The converted demo truck is fitted with a state-of-the-art kitchen and demonstration lounge, and will be visiting the UK in the spring and summer.

With customers from a broad range of sectors, including hospitality, care and education, Birchalls will be inviting up to 50 chefs to attend two sessions on Wednesday May 11th.

Martin Blades, UK national account manager for Callebaut, said: “Birchalls have a fantastic depot and a great mix of customers, so it made sense to choose them as one of the stops for the roadshow. We’re looking forward to bringing the truck to the north west and meeting some of the fantastic caterers they work with.”

Birchalls Foodservice will host a chocolate roadshow

Between sessions, attendees will be able to enjoy lunch in the wholesaler’s training, exhibitions and development (TED) centre with Birchall employees and other foodservice suppliers.

Joe Moulton, marketing manager at Birchalls, said: “We’re really excited about hosting the Callebaut roadshow. We put on a lot of customer events at our depot every year, but the roadshow offers something completely different to anything we’ve done before. We can’t wait to see the artic roll up in our car park. It’ll be like seeing the Coca Cola truck at Christmas.”