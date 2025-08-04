The Burnley & Pendle Scooter Rally returns this weekend with a packed schedule celebrating five decades of two-wheeled nostalgia, Northern Soul, and local camaraderie.

Organised by Burnley & Pendle Scooter Club, which was established in 1974, the rally brings together past and present members from across the region for a weekend of rides, live bands, DJs, and fundraising – all based at the Belvedere & Calder Vale Sports Club.

Club calls on past and present members

The Burnley and Pendle Scooter Rally is being held at Belvedere & Calder Vale Sports Club this weekend.

Friday night (August 8) kicks off the weekend with early arrivals, scooter setup and a night of Northern Soul in the clubhouse courtesy of DJs Paul Varley, Ossy, and Terry Thornton.

The main day of action is Saturday, with the club encouraging all past and present members to gather at the rally venue from 11am for a big team photo.

“We want as many people in this photo as possible – even if you no longer have a scooter,” said organisers. “The original lads are what made the club what it is today, and it’s amazing that it’s still going strong 50 years on.”

At 12-30pm, riders will set off on the iconic Burnley & Pendle ride-out, taking in scenic routes around Pendle Hill before returning to the rally base for a full afternoon and evening of entertainment.

Live music, scooter show and family fun

Saturday’s lineup includes inflatables, stalls, food vendors, a scooter show and live music across genres including Mod, Punk, Ska, and Northern Soul. Bands performing include The Vibe, The Afterglow, and headliners Skafull. Trophies will also be awarded for standout scooters in the afternoon.

Wristbands (£20 weekend camping which includes one pass; £10 weekend pass; £5 day pass) are available by paying @BPScooter Club through PayPal or can be purchased on the day. Organisers are asking attendees to pay in advance where possible to support running costs. Belvedere bar staff have also requested cash payments where possible, due to limited card machines on site.

Charity fundraiser wraps up the weekend

On Sunday, August 10, the fun continues with music and stalls from noon, plus a tongue-in-cheek "Hunks in Bikinis" charity car wash running throughout the day. All profits from the car wash will be donated to Pendleside Hospice.

For more details, wristband links, and updates, keep an eye on the official Burnley & Pendle Scooter Rally social media pages.