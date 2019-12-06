Burnley New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 5 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

As the end of the decade draws nearer, many of us will be wondering how to usher in 2020.

Fear not, as we've rounded up some of the best events in the Burnley area.

From family friendly evenings to live music, buffets to cricket club parties, it's all covered here.

New Year's Eve Family Party

(Best Western Oaks Hotel, Colne Rd, Burnley BB10 2LF)

Best Western are hosting this New Year's Eve party that's sure to be fun for all the family, with music and entertainment all night long.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

6.30pm - 12.30pm; children £25 adults £50

NYE - The Biscuit Brothers

(The Royal Dyche, 45-47 Yorkshire St, Burnley BB11 3BW)

You'll want to get down early to The Royale Dyche this year, as it's an early start for live music with The Biscuit Brothers starting at 6pm, after which DJ Maria will be taking over at 8pm.

With live music and all the very best crowd pleasing songs (not to mention the drinks deals running all day), the dancefloor will surely be packed all night.

For more information, go to the website

6pm - 1am; free entry

Lowerhouse Cricket Club's family New Year’s Eve party

(Brooks Foundation Ground, David Wren Way, Burnley BB12 6LP)

Lowerhouse Cricket Club are promising a great family fun event for all the family this New Year's Eve, with entertainment for the children early on, and a band to see in the new year for the adults.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

From 7pm; children £5 adults £10

It's Time for the 20s

(The Hare & Hounds, 1 Halifax Rd, Briercliffe, Burnley BB10 3QH)

It's sure to be a night of fun and frolics at the Hare & Hounds as they say goodbye to 2019, and welcome in 2020.

There'll be live music in the restaurant from Katy Barsby (kids will be welcome in the restaurant area), and in the main bar (where kids unfortunately won't be permitted), entertainment will be provided by Kev Riley, who will be playing tunes sure to please everyone.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm - 1am; adults £10 under 18s £5

New Years Eve Family Event

(Rawtenstall Cricket Club, Bacup Rd, Rossendale BB4 7ND)

A little bit further afield, but it's worth travelling out to Rawtenstall Cricket Club, with their New Year's Eve Family Event including a pie and pea supper, quiz, games, a photo booth, music, and a bar.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

From 7pm; family £20 adults £7 kids £4