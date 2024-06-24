Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Towneley Park is once again set to host the much-anticipated Burnley Classic and Performance Vehicle Show on Sunday.

Car enthusiasts and families alike are invited to a spectacular day out, starting at 11am and running through 4pm. This free event promises a captivating array of more than 400 classic and performance cars, along with some exciting surprise vehicles.

Organised by Burnley Rotary Club, the Burnley Classic and Performance Vehicle Show is not just for car lovers; it is designed to be a funfilled day for the entire family. In addition to the stunning display of automobiles, attendees can enjoy a lively fairground, various kids’ activities, and a main stage featuring live bands and entertainment.

“We're thrilled to bring the Burnley Classic and Performance Vehicle Show back to Towneley Park,” said Gordon Salthouse from Burnley Rotary Club.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy some incredible cars, and have a great day out with plenty of activities and entertainment for all ages and raise money for local charities.”

Act One Beginners, Clarets Cheer and Dance, The Tom Scothern Trio, Andy Brown as Elvis and The Ferguson Moss Band will be performing, adding to the festive atmosphere.

A variety of food stalls will be available to satisfy all taste buds, including the ever-popular Dirty Fries Van from Burnley Leisure and Culture.

To keep the spirits high, a festival bar will also be serving a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.