Burnley Christmas Lights Switch On 2022: town centre concert wows crowds after two-year hiatus

There was merriment in the air at Burnley Christmas Lights Switch On 2022 last weekend.

By Laura Longworth
2 hours ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 11:55am

The family favourite returned to the town centre after taking a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were smiles on faces as spectators enjoyed a cracking line-up of performances from the Ice King and Queen, as well as from home-grown talent like Burnley Dance Centre, Burnley College students and Burnley Youth Theatre.

There was also a funfair and face-painting for children.

Here are 23 photos of the crowds enjoying the fun:

1. Burnley Lights Switch On 2022

The crowds at Burnley Lights Switch On 2022.

Photo: National World

2. Burnley Lights Switch On 2022.

The crowds at Burnley Lights Switch On 2022.

Photo: National World

3. Burnley Lights Switch On 2022

Performer at Burnley Lights Switch On 2022.

Photo: National World

4. Burnley Lights Switch On 2022

Burnley College students singing at Burnley Lights Switch On 2022.

Photo: National World

