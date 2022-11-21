Burnley Christmas Lights Switch On 2022: town centre concert wows crowds after two-year hiatus
There was merriment in the air at Burnley Christmas Lights Switch On 2022 last weekend.
The family favourite returned to the town centre after taking a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
There were smiles on faces as spectators enjoyed a cracking line-up of performances from the Ice King and Queen, as well as from home-grown talent like Burnley Dance Centre, Burnley College students and Burnley Youth Theatre.
There was also a funfair and face-painting for children.
Here are 23 photos of the crowds enjoying the fun: