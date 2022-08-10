Taking place at the charity’s venue Shores Hey Farm, Briercliffe, on Friday September 23rd, the Sleepout gives you the chance to get together with friends, family or colleagues and be part of a sleepover under the watchful eyes of the HAPPA horses and ponies.

The charity hopes to be able to help more neglected horses and ponies this winter through the funds raised at this event.

Julie Pharaoh-Gan from HAPPA said: “We are looking for those people who are up for a bit of a challenge to raise sponsorship to sleepover in our outdoor space at the Farm. We will start off the evening with a bit of fun and entertainment and then its over to the brave participants to settle down for the night.