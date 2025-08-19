Bubbles in the Park is back for its second year.

This inclusive free event, which celebrates diversity in the town, will once again take place at Thompson Park. Organised by Burnley Park Rangers and local residents, it will run from noon to 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

People are encouraged to bring a picnic and plenty of bubbles, and enjoy an afternoon of music and activities.

Burnley man Steven Whittaker came up with the idea for the first Bubbles event last year. Steven was inspired to host the event due to rumours that a riot would take place in Thompson Park. Similar unrest had erupted in towns and cities across the UK after three children were stabbed and killed in Southport.

Bubbles in the Park 2024 at Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley Council, local shops, and an army of volunteers helped to make the family-friendly event a reality, bring communities together and demonstrate how far the town has come since the 2001 Burnley Riots.