Widely regarded as one of the most popular British sportsmen of all time, ‘Big Frank’ will be in town on Friday, October 21, to speak about his remarkable boxing career and his recent successful battles with mental health.

His legendary sense of humour and his affectionate delivery has made Frank one of the most in demand speakers on the circuit, and this is a chance to hear it all direct from the man himself.

Frank Bruno is coming to Colne in October

As well as hearing about Frank’s achievements in the ring, his battles with Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Tim Witherspoon all the way to achieving the Holy Grail when he defeated Oliver McCall to become WBC heavyweight champion of the world, all these incredible moments will be replayed on the venue’s big screens, too.

In part two, the audience will hear about the inspirational battles Frank has encountered with his mental health since he retired. Battles his team are glad to say Frank has overcome in his way.

“We have worked with Frank for a lot of years and we guarantee this is a night not to be missed. Your chance to spend the night with British boxing royalty. His story is amazing.”