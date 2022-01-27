BMX video hoping to inspire Pendle youngsters

The film, which has been funded by Pendle Borough Council, will be premiered at arts organisation In-Situ’s HQ, The Garage, to Pendle Panthers BMX club members on Tuesday February 1st.

It will be available on the Visit Pendle website for the public the day after its release (Wednesday February 2nd), as well as on Pendle Council’s YouTube channel.

Cycle Sport Pendle Panther’s Coach Manawar Bashah, who arranged the film with Andy Tipping from S&A Photography, said: “The film follows the story of one rider’s journey from a balance bike to trail-shredding mountain biking.

“It showcases the fantastic cycling facilities we have in Pendle and the awesome community that has been built around these.

“We wanted to show how people can be brought together thanks to this common interest.

“Cycling helps to bring a real sense of community cohesion, it’s all about having fun,” added Manny.

Tricia Wilson, who leads on cycling for Pendle Council, said: “We’re really happy to support this film which we hope will inspire people from Pendle to take up the sport, regardless of age or ability level.”

The film also aims to raise awareness of some of the cycling facilities open to the public in Pendle, focusing on the BMX pump track and the Steven Burke Sports Hub closed road cycle circuit.

The off-road cycling facilities at the Steven Burke Sports Hub, named after Pendle’s double gold medal-winning cyclist, are accessed from Wilton Street in Barrowford, BB9 8PU.

And Manny added:“ We’ve already got a gold medallist in road cycling, let’s get one in off road cycling, be it BMX or mountain bike!”

The BMX pump track is open and free to the public.

Across the bridge next door to the pump track is a 1.1km closed road cycle circuit which is also free to use.

“We are keen to raise awareness of both of these tracks to a growing number of cyclists,” added Tricia.

“The cycle circuit is available to book, and funding from the bookings goes back into the promotion and development of the circuit and cycling in general across Pendle.”

For more details about both cycling tracks visit www.pendle.gov.uk/stevenburkesportshub