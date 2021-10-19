Beat the Street enters final week in Burnley

Dr William Bird, founder of the game

From Wednesday until the end of the game on October 27th is Beat the Street Burnley’s ‘Go Celebrate’ week.

Each Beat Box in the free physical activity game will be giving out double points during the final week. The game will come to an end at 7pm on 27th October, when the leaderboard will then be taken down and the winners announced shortly after the competition.

More than 10,300 people have signed up and have together walked, cycled, wheeled, run and scooted an incredible 62,000 miles so far in the competition.

Burnley Lowerhouse Junior School currently top the total points leaderboard while the Humbugs are at the top of the average points leaderboard.

Liz Allison from the Humbugs said: “Beat the Street is great fun and fantastic to see the community spirit coming together no matter what age or ability, either by walking, running or cycling. Never seen so many dogs being walked or run round the streets.”

Mark Beach, managing director of Calico Homes, said: “Unbelievably, we are now moving into ‘Go Celebrate Week’, the final week of Beat the Street!

“The game has really been the talk of the town for the past few weeks and it has been fantastic to see everyone getting active as a community. The game has really helped people of all ages to make positive behaviour changes which is more important than ever while we’re living with Covid-19.”

Beat the Street Burnley is brought to you by Burnley Together with the Canal & River Trust. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.

Burnley Together works in partnership with Burnley Council, Calico Homes, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure, Burnley FC in the Community, BPRCVS and other partners across the public, private, and voluntary sectors to create a central community hub.

Initially established to help and support residents across the borough during the coronavirus outbreak with everyday needs, Burnley Together has become a pivotal point of contact for support enquiries across a wide range of issues.