Barnoldswick is set to host its 12th annual free live music festival over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Bands On The Square returns with over 24 acts performing over three days from Friday evening to Sunday night on the Town Square.

The popular festival staged by Barnoldswick Council attracts over 10,000 people to the town and is a major musical milestone in the town's events' calendar.

“The festival showcases local musical talent in a spectacular setting and the professional stage welcomes bands from across the region,” said Coun. David Whipp, one of the town council organisers.

“The event is free to attend. All being well, takings from our pop-up bar cover the cost of staging Bands On The Square. We're keeping our fingers crossed for the sunny weather to continue into the Bank Holiday.”

Town centre streets around the square are closed during the event and for periods during the set-up of the stage and infrastructure for the event.