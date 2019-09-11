Attention... take a step back in time during the Heritage Open Days

There's so many events going on this weekend, take your pick from our handy guide

FREE: Heritage Open Days, Preston, from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 22

One to watch... Mencap Pedal to the Pier

Every September some 40,000 volunteers across England organise 5,000 events to celebrate our fantastic history and culture. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – all of which are free to explore. In the Preston area there are so many fascinating places to explore - including the Lancashire Infantry Museum, St Walburge’s Church, the Jeremiah Horrocks Observatory, the Town Hall and more. For full details of places to look round visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk/

PAID: The British Country Music Festival, Blackpool, from Friday, September 13 until Sunday, September 15

Women dominate the line-up at The British Country Music Festival, with Ward Thomas (pictured), Catherine McGrath and Sarah Darling taking the headline slot on each of the three days. The new festival is dedicated to promoting the best of UK Country and Americana artists – making Nashville sit up and take notice. It takes place at the Winter Gardens. To book visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk/the-british-country-music-festival-tickets/artist/5295758

PAID AND FREE: Mencap Pedal to the Pier, starts from Bamber Bridge, Saturday, September 14

Head to the Horsehoe Bar at Blackpool Pleasure Beach for Timeless

Choose from two distances: 100km off-road bike ride from Manchester to Blackpool or 50km off-road bike ride, from Cuerden Valley Park in Preston to Blackpool. With this choice of challenges there’s something for cyclists of all levels. The fee includes the registration, refreshments and a big celebratory finish. The event is free to watch. Visit https://www.mencap.org.uk/event/pedal-pier-2019 for more information about joining the race or how you can help.

PAID: Timeless, Blackpool, from Thursday, September 12 until Thursday, October 31

A beautifully carved masterpiece of entertainment, with some of the best singers and illusionists around. From the imaginations of international vocalist and front-man Marc Andrew of The Splash Showgroup and renowned master of illusions Chris De Rosa comes ‘Timeless’, a breathtaking new entertainment experience, a contemporary take on the classic variety show. Showtimes are 6pm nightly at the Horseshoe Bar at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Ticket prices vary.

PAID: Put That Light Out!, Clitheroe, Saturday, September 14

Camilla George is just one of the artistes headlining Lancaster Jazz Festival

Join oral history expert Andrew Schofield at Clitheroe Castle Museum from 11am until 3.30pm and listen to memories of the Home Front in Clitheroe, including the development of the Jet Engine at Waterloo Mill. There is no additional charge for this event/exhibition but normal admission to the museum applies - £4.50 for adults, £3.40 for concessions, young people 13 to 18 years and accompanied children aged 0 to 12 years go free. For more information call 01200 424568.

FREE AND PAID: Lancaster Jazz Festival, Lancaster, from Wednesday, September 12 until Sunday, September 15

Lancaster Jazz Festival provides an artist’s playground that is both pioneering and unique. It’s an ambitious jazz festival based in the centre of Lancaster. Creating a community where high quality, diverse, emerging artists can experiment, develop, learn and grow as musicians. There’s 39 different acts playing in venues from Market Square up to Lancaster Brewery. For the full programme and to book tickets visit https://www.lancasterjazz.com/

FREE: Roald Dahl Hour, Clayton Green, Saturday, September 14

Kids and adults alike will love the Roald Dahl Hour at Clayton Green library

Join Willy Wonka for fun and games to celebrate the worlds, characters and stories of Roald Dahl. Accompanied children aged four and over welcome. It’s taking place at Clayton Green Library on Library Road, Clayton Green, from 11am until 12pm. Admission is free. For more information about the event contact the library on 0300 123 6703 or email clayton-green.library@lancashire.gov.uk. And to register your interest in the event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/roald-dahl-hour-clayton-green-tickets-70126647691

PAID: Stephen Bayliss, Preston, Saturday, September 14

Why not head out this weekend and enjoy the first “Goldenbury” event, an outdoor gig at The Golden Ball of Longton. And who better to headline than local soul singer Stephen Bayliss. Gates open at 6pm and support act Lindsay Ritson starts at 6.30pm, followed by Stephen Bayliss. And for the after party head back inside The Golden Ball with a DJ playing until late. This is a ticket only event - £15 per person. For tickets speak to a member of the team at The Golden Ball or call 01772 613 527.

PAID AND FREE: Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids, Blackpool, Saturday, September 14

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer. Beating cancer is far more important than winning a gold medal. And you don’t need to be a superstar athlete to do it. Join scores of men, women and kids at the Pretty Muddy event at Lawson’s Showground in Blackpool. By raising as little as £30, you’ll make a difference. It all helps to fund life-saving research. Join Pretty Muddy at raceforlife.org

PAID: What’s That Wader? Wild Challenge Family Trail, Silverdale, Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15

See Stephen Bayliss performing live at The Golden Ball in Longton

Bring your team and take part in this self-led family trail to discover more about waders and their fascinating lives. Collect your free trail map and quiz at reception. This is a drop-in between 9.30am and 5pm. Admission charges apply to non-members (RSPB members free). It’s taking place at RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve, Myers Farm, Storrs Lane at Silverdale. Visit www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/leighton-moss/

PAID: The Fire of Olympus, Burnley, Saturday, September 14

The Fire of Olympus or, On Sticking It To The Man is a spectacular take on the legends of Prometheus and Pandora, featuring brilliant singers, powerful music, and the voices of 1,000 volunteers. Passion, politics, tragedy, comedy, revolution and anarchy: unmissable. It is performed by innovative mavericks Radius Opera. This radical, accessible opera uses the power of Greek myth to resonate with the modern world, and is filled with drama, passion, politics, tragedy, and comedy. Unmissable. See it at Burnley Mechanics on Sunday at 7.30pm.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, September 15

It’s the return of popular jazz band Free Parking to The Ferret in Preston on Sunday night. One of the hardest working bands in the area, you can see Harold Salisbury on saxes, Norm Helm on bass (pictured), Keith Ashcroft on guitar and Paul Burgess on drums. The music starts at 9pm and admission is £3.

FREE: Fleetwood Health Walk, Fleetwood, Saturday, September 14

If you have an hour to spare on Saturday afternoon, why not take a pleasant walk along the Fleetwood and Rossall seafront? If one hour is a bit too long for you, this walk is available as a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Let the leader know if you would find this helpful when you join the group. Suitable for beginners. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Walkers should meet at The Marine Hall in Fleetwood for a prompt 2pm start. Admission is free. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. For further details call 01995 602125.

FREE: A Village at War, Preston, Sunday, September 15

Join this guided walk on Sunday and learn all about the roles of the people and places in Broughton during the wartime. The walk, which starts at 1pm, will take you in the footsteps of the soldiers, their families, and the places that have played a role over the centuries. Hear the stories of the people on the war memorial, those CWG’s in the churchyard, and PT James Towers VC. Booking essential - contact Pat Hastings on 07803 044238.

PAID: Owls in the Woods, Brinscall, Saturday, September 14

Owl themed walk through Brinscall woods, finishing up at the Wildwood Day’s site where Lancashire Hawks & Owls will introduce you to the real thing. Find out all about these fascinating birds and get the opportunity to stroke, hold and have a photo with one. Admission is £9 per person. Takes place on Saturday from 2pm. Tickets at http://wildwooddays.co.uk/

The Fire of Olympus makes opera accessible for everyone