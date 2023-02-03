Adventure Cinema returns with its biggest ever open-air cinema tour screening the best of 2022 films, such as Elvis and Matilda the Musical, along with classic favourites like Dirty Dancing and Mamma Mia!

Ben Lovell, Co-Director of Adventure Cinema, said: “We are delighted to announce that 2023’s tour will be our biggest yet! This season’s selection of films feature something for everyone, from award-winning new releases to old school classics and films for the whole family - and is perfect for those who love the cinema and the great outdoors. We can’t wait to bring everyone together once again for some unforgettable cinema experiences.”