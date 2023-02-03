Adventure Cinema screening films likes Elvis and Matilda the Musical is heading back to Towneley Park in Burnley
The UK’s largest outdoor cinema is heading back to Burnley this year.
Adventure Cinema returns with its biggest ever open-air cinema tour screening the best of 2022 films, such as Elvis and Matilda the Musical, along with classic favourites like Dirty Dancing and Mamma Mia!
Film fans can soak up the great outdoors while enjoying a good movie in the magical setting of Towneley Park.
Ben Lovell, Co-Director of Adventure Cinema, said: “We are delighted to announce that 2023’s tour will be our biggest yet! This season’s selection of films feature something for everyone, from award-winning new releases to old school classics and films for the whole family - and is perfect for those who love the cinema and the great outdoors. We can’t wait to bring everyone together once again for some unforgettable cinema experiences.”
Tickets are now on sale. See the Adventure Cinema website for dates and times of screenings.