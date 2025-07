49 photos of party-goers enjoying Beat-Herder Festival 2025 on Saturday

Our first 28 pictures as revellers arrive at Beat-Herder Festival 2025

23 photos of a stellar day at Bands in Scott Park in Burnley

News you can trust since 1877

Revellers enjoying themselves at Beat Herder on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Revellers enjoying themselves at Beat Herder on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Revellers enjoying themselves at Beat Herder on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Revellers enjoying themselves at Beat Herder on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Here are 49 photos from the day:

Saturday’s Beat-Herder Festival was awash with colour as party-goers put on their best fancy dress outfits.