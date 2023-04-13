Here are 26 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days:

Friday

10am – noon Free Children's Learn To Ride sessions at St James’ CE Primary School, Greenacre St, Clitheroe.

Marti Pellow performs during 'Thank You For The Music - A Celebration Of The Music Of Abba' at Hyde Park on September 13, 2009 in London, England.

Noon Finds Day with the Portable Antiquities Scheme at Queen Street Mill Textile Museum, Briercliffe.

6-30pm Choir practice at St Matthew's Church, Harriet St, Burnley.

6-45pm Wine tasting at Stonyhurst College.

7-30pm Marti Pellow – Pellow Talk at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Rd.

7-30pm Dreamcoat Stars at The Muni Theatre, Colne.

Saturday

9am – 4pm Burnley Record Collectors Fair at Burnley Market. Free valuation service. For more information, contact 07882 809056.

1-15pm – 4pm Dinosaur Adventure Live at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

5pm – 9-30pm Wrestling at Burnley Boys & Girls Club, Barden Playing Fields, Burnley.

5pm Read Rampage at Read & Simonstone Village Hall, East View, Read.

8pm Comedy Night at The Wharf at Foulridge, Warehouse Lane, Colne.

8pm Neat Loaf - The Bats Are Back at The Hare & Hounds, Halifax Rd, Briercliffe.

8pm The Bird Trap – Soul Night at Brierfield Working Men's Club, Walter St.

8-30pm Green Days 2.0 + Dead Connections at Old School Rooms & Assembly Hall, Lowergate, Clitheroe.

9pm Derek Jones at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club, Whalley Rd, Read.

9pm Techtonic Presents: Too Techno at Europa Bar & Revival Club, Walton St, Nelson.

Sunday

10am Spring Craft Fair at The Muni Theatre, Colne.

11-30am Empower Your Birth at Vanessa Flow Yoga Studio, The Beauty Boutique, Link 59 Business Park, Deanfield Dr, Clitheroe.

6pm Choral Evensong at St Peter's Church, Church St, Burnley.

Monday

2pm Priesthood: Ever Ancient, Ever New [clergy retreat] at The Christian Heritage Centre, Stonyhurst.

Wednesday

9-30am Burnley College Esports Valorant Tournament in aid of ELHT&Me at Burnley College, Princess Way.

2pm Monthly Tea Dance organised by the SM&SJ Ladies Group at Old School Rooms & Assembly Hall, Lowergate, Clitheroe.

7-30pm A Letter of Resignation at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd.

Thursday

9-30am –11am Toddler Group at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

7pm Long Lost Home at Clitheroe Library, Church St.