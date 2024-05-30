25 of Lancashire's best hidden gems to try in 2024 if you haven't already

By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th May 2024, 18:23 BST

Delightful destinations that should be on your list of places to visit in Lancashire.

We asked residents to share Lancashire’s best hidden gems, including attractions, venues, bars and more.

In no particular order, here are 25 of their suggestions:

Marton Mere Local Nature Reserve is a recognised as a site of special scientific interest for its bird population | 4.5 out of 5 (168 Google reviews) | "Great place to walk your dogs."

1. Marton Mere Local Nature Reserve

Marton Mere Local Nature Reserve is a recognised as a site of special scientific interest for its bird population | 4.5 out of 5 (168 Google reviews) | "Great place to walk your dogs." Photo: Terry Robinson

A friendly local village pub restaurant in the heart of rural Lancashire | 4.5 out of 5 (339 Google reviews) | "The staff, service, and food were excellent and at a great price."

2. The Seven Stars, Hallgate Lane, Stalmine, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0LA

A friendly local village pub restaurant in the heart of rural Lancashire | 4.5 out of 5 (339 Google reviews) | "The staff, service, and food were excellent and at a great price." Photo: Google

Known for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens, this beautiful place is a world away from the hustle and bustle of Blackpool seafront | 4.6 out of 5 (5,483 Google reviews) | "Absolutely beautiful place to walk around and kids love it."

3. Stanley Park, West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9HU

Known for its bandstand, boating lake and Italian gardens, this beautiful place is a world away from the hustle and bustle of Blackpool seafront | 4.6 out of 5 (5,483 Google reviews) | "Absolutely beautiful place to walk around and kids love it." Photo: Terry Robinson

Chic, cosmopolitan dining, in the heart of the Ribble Valley | 4.8 out of 5 (265 Google reviews) | "Lovely food, attentive service, beautiful décor and very lovely friendly owner."

4. Angels Restaurant, Fleet Street Lane, Ribchester, Preston, PR3 3ZA

Chic, cosmopolitan dining, in the heart of the Ribble Valley | 4.8 out of 5 (265 Google reviews) | "Lovely food, attentive service, beautiful décor and very lovely friendly owner." Photo: Google

