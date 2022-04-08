11 things families can do at Easter in Lancashire that are absolutely free

Here’s our guide on fun things to do with the kids without breaking the bank, courtesy of netvouchercodes.co.uk
1. Go for a family walk
You’ll be amazed at what’s available on your doorstep. Search online for local walks and woods that you probably didn’t even know about.
Photo: PB
2. Easter nature hunt
For little ones, print off a nature scavenger hunt to take on any walks. This will keep them entertained as you wander.
Photo: PB
3. Visit the park
Head to the park for a free few hours. Take a football and a picnic and you have a great day out.
Photo: PB
4. Meet up with friends
Instead of a play date at soft play, try hosting them at home or at a local playground.
Photo: PB