10 places to go in Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley for a spectacular Bonfire Night

2 . Lowerhouse Cricket Club bonfire

Bonfire and firework display at Lowerhouse Cricket Club. Saturday, November 1st, with gates, the club bar, and fairground rides opening from 4-30pm. Food, drinks, and sweets will be available for purchase. Entry is by ticket only. Tickets are available at https://1046lcc.bytable.net/menu/Event or from: Mooch Café, Padiham, or Emma’s News, Dugdale Road/Padiham Road. Alternatively, contact Stan on 07941 439741 or purchase at the club bar during opening hours. Photo: Submit