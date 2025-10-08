10 places to go in Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley for a spectacular Bonfire Night

By Laura Longworth
Published 8th Oct 2025, 16:42 BST
Bonfire Night will soon be upon us.

Here are 10 places to go in Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley for a spectacular evening of fireworks and family fun.

1. Towneley Park Bonfire and Fireworks.

Towneley Bonfire & Fireworks Spectacular 2025. Wednesday, November 5th, 6pm - 9pm, at Towneley Park. Gates and funfair open: 6pm Bonfire lighting: 6-45pm Junior fireworks display: 7-15pm Mega fireworks spectacular: 8-15pm Event closes: 9pm The funfair offers thrilling rides and attractions for all ages. Tickets will be on sale soon. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Lowerhouse Cricket Club bonfire

Bonfire and firework display at Lowerhouse Cricket Club. Saturday, November 1st, with gates, the club bar, and fairground rides opening from 4-30pm. Food, drinks, and sweets will be available for purchase. Entry is by ticket only. Tickets are available at https://1046lcc.bytable.net/menu/Event or from: Mooch Café, Padiham, or Emma’s News, Dugdale Road/Padiham Road. Alternatively, contact Stan on 07941 439741 or purchase at the club bar during opening hours. Photo: Submit

3. Thornton Hall Country Park

Bonfire weekend at Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven, Skipton. Friday and Saturday, November 7th and 8th, 5-30pm – 10pm. Bonfire, pyro-musical fireworks show, tasty treats, and family fun. One family bar (Secret Garden) and one adult only bar (Prosecco Terrace) – both with live music. Ticket-only event. Tel: 01282 841148 Photo: Visit Lancashire

4. Gisburne Park Estate

Bonfire and Fireworks hosted by Ribble FM at Gisburne Park Estate. Saturday, November 1st, 3pm - 10pm. Bonfire, firework display choreographed by Optimum Fireworks, delicious food, and drink by Hindelinis, and a live DJ afterparty featuring sax and percussion. This year, the VIP area will increase with VIP parking, prime stage views, a 12x3 VIP gazebo providing some shelter and seating, a VIP bar to purchase drinks, and wood-fired pizzas for purchase. Also, sparkler area, fire dancers, bubble machine, and glitter station. 3pm - Gates open 4pm - Live music 6-30pm - Bonfire 7-30pm - Fireworks After-party - DJ and live performances on the bonfire field. Photo: Gino Santa Maria Photo: Gino Santa Maria

