Things to do (Nov 17 - 22)

Take a look at some of the events happening around Lancashire over the coming days:

PAID: Lancashire Weekend, Bury, Saturday, November 17 and Sunday, November 18

Preston Flag Market is the place to see Walking Watling Street

Wave the flag for the home county! It’s all things Lancashire at this special themed weekend at East Lancashire Railway, celebrating the historic day when the county sent its first representatives to Parliament. Enjoy a host of fun folksy events including traditional Morris dancing and home-made Lancastrian treats. Runs from 9am until 4pm on both days. Tickets are £15.50 for adults; £9.50 for children; £14 for concessions, with a family ticket (two adults and three children) £39.50. Visit http://www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk/

FREE: Hopeful & Glorious Winter Art Fair, Lytham, Saturday, November 17 and Sunday, November 18

The Hopeful & Glorious Winter Art Fair will make a spectacular return to Lytham Hall over the weekend with a dazzling selection of locally made art, craft and design. With even more stalls on offer - enjoy over 40 makers from across the North West showing and selling their work with handmade wares ranging from vibrant and stylish textiles to wonderful one-off jewellery - an ideal start to your Christmas shopping. Open 11am to 4pm.

PAID: Gin, Beer & Dance Fest, Bolton, Saturday, November 17 and Sunday, November 18

Julia Donaldson and Axel Schefflers delightful tale of Stick Man is being presented in Blackpool

Head to the The Wellbeing Farm in Bolton for the first ever Gin, Beer and Dance Fest. With live music and a DJ. Children are welcome up to 7.30pm and during the day there are activities and entertainment for children, including The Gruffalo puppet show. Advance tickets are £5 per person, children 10 and under are free. On the door adult tickets are £8.50. Open 3pm until 1am on Saturday and 2pm until 10pm on Sunday. For more information and to book call 01204 852113.

PAID: Wreath Making Workshop, Preston, Sunday, November 18

The Golden Ball on Liverpool Road in Longton is holding a wreath making workshop - perfect in time for Christmas. Receive all the elements to make your own wreath with the helping hands of Jackie, from Vintage Crafts with Jax. To secure your place email info@golden-ball.co.uk. Admission is £20 per person and no pre-payment is required. The workshop runs from 10am until 12pm. For more information visit https://www.golden-ball.co.uk/ or call the pub on 01772 613527.

PAID: The Witching Hour, Hoghton, Saturday, November 17

It's the Hopeful & Glorious Winter Art Fair at Lytham Hall over the weekend

Hoghton Tower is hosting a performance of The Witching Hour from Don’t Go Into The Cellar! Montague Rhodes James returns with another selection of unsettling tales of antiquarian terror. Brave the horrors lying in wait within “An Episode of Cathedral History”. Witness the spectral malevolent seeking revenge in “A Warning to the Curious”. One-man show and follow-up to the successful touring production of Old Haunts. To book visit https://hoghtontower.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/16335

FREE: Marine Hall Christmas Market, Fleetwood, Saturday, November 17

Why not go along to this annual Christmas market where the best local independent traders will be selling handmade gifts and delicious food and drink. Stock up on presents for the family as well as tasty treats for the festive season. Bring the kids to meet Santa in his grotto and enjoy some fun Christmas themed activities. Don’t leave without treating yourself to some delicious food from one of the street vendors outside in the gardens. Open from 10am until 4pm,

PAID: The Spirit of Christmas Spectacular, Blackpool, from Saturday, November 17 until Thursday, December 20

Fresh off a tour with 10cc, Paul Burgess will be joining Free Parking at The Ferret

Viva Blackpool is presenting a dazzling new show. Viva is transformed into a winter wonderland full of charm and surprise. Their cast of singers, dancers and musicians, will transport you to those feel-good Christmases gone by in a wave of nostalgia and joy. Enjoy a traditional festive show full of sing-a-long songs, but with the twist of what Viva does best - cabaret. Show times vary and ticket prices vary from £19.50 to £26.50. To book visit www.vivablackpool.com/event/the-spirit-of-christmas-spectacular/

PAID: Lancaster Klezmer Dance Workshop and Ceilidh, Lancaster, Saturday, November 17

Kleznorth presents a daytime Klezmer Dance Workshop at the Gregson Centre in Lancaster with US born (and now Scotland based) Klezmer legend Michael Alpert and band Kleyne Klezmer. Plus an evening Klezmer Keilidh with the Kleznorth Reunion Klezmer Ceilidh Band, along with various other Klezmer performers. Tickets, costing £25 for workshop and ceilidh, or £12/£8 concessions for ceilidh only, on sale at the Gregson Centre or at www.trybooking.co.uk/GHI

PAID: Robot Competition Hunt, Clitheroe, Sunday, November 18

Robots have taken over Clitheroe Castle Museum. How many can you find? Join their competition hunt for a chance to win a free bag of goodies from the museum shop. The lucky winner will be picked at the end of the month. Runs from 12pm until 3.30pm. There is additional no charge for this event but normal admission to the museum applies - £4.40 adults; £3.30 concessions; young people 13 to 18 years free and accompanied children aged up to 12 years also free. For more information call 01200 424 568.

FREE: VOTE100: Walking Watling Street, Preston, Saturday, November 17

Take in the sights of Fleetwood and Rossall during the Fleetwood Health Walk

Complete with cockle shells, banners, determination and dedication 50,000 women trudged to London...Brought to you by About Time Dance Company ,Walking Watling Street explores this forgotten pilgrimage through dance and song. And it uncovers just one of the ways in which women across the breadth and length of the country caught the attention of the Prime Minister to persuade him that women wanted the vote. Presented on Preston’s Flag Market at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, November 18

It’s that time of the month when jazz returns to The Ferret in Preston for a Sunday night of relaxed and happy tunes. Free Parking are the band of the hour and this time they will feature drummer Paul Burgess. Paul is no stranger to Free Parking, but he has recently returned from a UK tour with rock band 10cc - so he will be smoking hot and ready to get stuck into some hot and funky jazz rhythms. Catch him alongside Harold Salisbury on saxes, Norm Helm on bass and Keith Ashcroft on guitar. Doors open at 9pm and admission is £3. Don’t be late!

FREE: Fleetwood Health Walk, Fleetwood, Saturday, November 17

A pleasant walk along the Fleetwood and Rossall seafront on Saturday. If one hour is a bit too long for you, this walk is available as a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Let the leader know if you would find this helpful when you join the group. Meet at The Marine Hall in Fleetwood for a prompt 2pm start. Admission is free. Suitable clothing and footwear recommended.

PAID: Stick Man, Blackpool, Wednesday, November 21 and Thursday, November 22

Touching, funny and utterly original, Scamp Theatre’s delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man is coming to Blackpool on Wednesday and Thursday.What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man. This award-winning production, from the team behind The Scarecrows’ Wedding, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves. Most suitable for all aged three and over, but all ages welcome. For tickets and times visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/

PAID: Can You See Me? Wild Challenge, Silverdale, until Sunday, November 25

Can You See Me? Wild Challenge Trail at RSPB Leighton Moss runs daily until Sunday, November 25. Go along and follow the trail to learn about camouflage in the natural world. Collect your trail quiz sheet from the visitor centre and answer the questions on the trail boards. This is a drop-in event, between 9.30am and 4pm. Normal admission charges apply to non-members (RSPB members free). For more information call 01524 701601.

FREE: Farmers' Market, Preston, Saturday, November 17

Ashton-on-Ribble Autumn Farmers’ Market will be held from 9am until 1pm on Saturday in St Michael’s Church Hall in Preston. This monthly market supports local farmers and producers and features fresh seasonal produce, as well as Fairtrade goods. There is a collecting point for Preston foodbank. Ashton councillors hold a surgery from 11am until 12pm.