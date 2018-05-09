Things to do (May 9 to 13)

There's lots of events to choose from over the coming days:

FREE: Festival of Making, Blackburn, Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13

‘A new kind of festival for a new age of making’ returns to the manufacturing heartland of Blackburn, Lancashire for a second unmissable year, promising two more exciting days of innovative art installations, workshops and markets throughout the town centre. The festival will see a town-wide takeover of Blackburn centre, with hundreds of things to make, see, hear and do, from the Town Hall to the Cathedral. For updates about the festival programme and information on how to get involved visit www.festivalofmaking.co.uk

PAID: Scotsman in Steam, Bury, Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13

The People’s Engine, A3 60103 ‘Flying Scotsman’, makes a hotly anticipated return to the East Lancashire Railway in Bury, visiting for a series of static displays and passenger services throughout the year. Reserve your place in history (and bragging rights too) with a ride behind the world’s most famous steam engine, ‘Flying Scotsman’, as she takes to the tracks through the picturesque Irwell Valley. Tickets £25 adults and £12 children, available online at www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk

PAID: National Mills Weekend, Thornton Cleveleys, Saturday, May 12, and Sunday, May 13

As part of National Mills Weekend 2018 Marsh Mill at Thornton Cleveleys is throwing open its doors. Marsh Mill is a beautifully restored Grade II listed tower mill. The sails will turn during the weekend, and you can also enjoy a guided tour of the mill, and learn more about it by visiting the exhibition. The Mill is open from 11am to 3pm and there is a small entrance which includes the guided tour, exhibitions and kiddies crafts. Call 01253 887445 for more details.

PAID: The Jungle Book, Blackpool, until Saturday, May 12

An exciting new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s family classic, The Jungle Book, comes to life in this colourful new show brought to you by the team behind Goodnight Mister Tom and Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild. Loved as a wild and fun tale of family, belonging and identity, this production is packed with memorable characters, new songs and brilliant storytelling. For ages six and over. It’s on at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool, with various showtimes. Tickets prices vary. Call 01253 290190 to book.

FREE: Bark in the Park, Lancaster, Saturday, May 12

Enjoy a doggie day out at Williamson Park including the new ‘Doggies Got Talent’ competition, a 4km sponsored walk, a fun dog show and agility events all in aid of CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria. This year’s theme is ‘Wild Animals’ and they want to see your best fancy dress (on dogs and their owners).It is free of charge to attend, but there is a small charge to join the sponsored walk or take part in the fun dog show. Make sure to book your pooch’s place by registering.

PAID AND FREE: Sailortown Maritime Day, Fleetwood, Sunday, May 12

It’s Sailortown Maritime Day in Fleetwood! A celebration in music, song and stories of seafaring people of Fleetwood. There will be concerts, song sessions, shanty sessions and singarounds from 10.30am onwards at venues across Fleetwood, including The North Euston Hotel, Fleetwood Museum, The Lifeboat Station approach and The Steamer Hotel. A full day ticket for all events is £20. For more information visit www.folkus.co.uk or call 01253 872317.

PAID: Dawn Chorus, Preston, Sunday, May 13

Hearing the dawn chorus is a magical experience. Join rangers at Brockholes Nature Reserve for an early morning guided tour, accompanied by a bird song expert, who will help you to identify birds from their calls. The walk will be followed by a full English Breakfast in the Brockholes Restaurant. This event is for ages 16 and over. Tickets, costing £15.95, include free parking for the full day. Dress for the weather conditions wearing sturdy footwear. Meet at the parking machines on the main car park from 5.15am, ready for a 5.30am departure. Call 01772 872000 to book you place.

FREE: Face Value, Preston, Saturday, May 12

Join Becky from Artful as she makes self-portraits made from found materials, based on techniques used in Lubaina Himid’s art. This Harris Museum and Art Gallery event in inspired by the exhibition Lubaina Himid: Hard Times. It is a free, drop-in event being held from 1.30pm until 3.30pm, and is suitable for families, with a suggested age of six plus. Last drop-in time is 3pm. Be sure to wear suitable old clothing. For more information visit www.harrismuseum.org.uk or call 01772 258248.

PAID: Magical Crafts, Southport, Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13

As part of Southport Festival, head to the Mermaid Gardens to join in with two days of magical crafts and tales of myths and legends for all ages. There will be Magical Wings & Tails Making Sessions on both days, from 11am until 1pm; Magical Wand Making Sessions on Sunday from 11am until 2pm and 3pm until 5pm; Story Time on Saturday from 1pm until 3pm and Sunday 1pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm. For a full programme visit www.visitsouthport.com/southport-festival to find out more.

PAID: Lancashire Vehicle Rally, Chorley, Sunday, May 13

Lancashire Vehicle Club are a group of vehicle enthusiasts based in Lancashire with a love for vehicles of all types and ages, modern to vintage, tractors, cars, trucks, kit cars or motorcycles. Lancashire Vehicle Club bring their superb collection of classic vehicles to Astley Park in Chorley for their annual rally. ​Silver School of Arms will also be there on the day to discuss their work with members of the public and giving small demonstrations of their historical swordplay.​ Open from 11am until 4pm.

FREE: Try Tennis for Free, Preston, Saturday, May 12

Broughton and District Club are holding a Family Fun day, as part of the Great British Tennis Weekend on Saturday. Free Tennis coaching is available on the day for adults and juniors at the Whittingham Lane club, from 1.30pm until 4.30pm. Also a chance to try Cardio Tennis, and test your skill against a ball machine. They will have four courts and six mini-tennis courts buzzing with activity. The club will provide all the equipment, balls and racquets, and ball machines. For more details visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/BroughtonandDistrictTennisClub

FREE: Ormskirk Medieval Weekend, Ormskirk, Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13

Head over to Coronation Park in Ormskirk for themed activities, demonstrations and displays exploring Ormskirk’s medieval past. Experience the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of the past as Historia Normanis take you on a journey through time, with events the whole family can enjoy. This free event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am until 5pm.

PAID: Spamalot, Preston, from Wednesday, May 9 until Saturday, May 12

Lovingly ripped off from the motion picture, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”, Spamalot is the fresh Broadway hit and irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend. Rude flatulent Frenchmen, cancan dancers, the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, killer rabbits, catapulting cows, and the somewhat odd Knights who say “Ni” are just part of the adventures and dangers awaiting King Arthur and his knights of the very, very, very round table in their quest for the Holy Grail. Presented by Preston Musical Comedy Society at the Charter Theatre in Preston until Saturday. Call 01772 80 44 44 to book.

PAID: Claughton Estate Walk, Claughton, Saturday, May 12

Part of Festival Bowland and the Garstang Walking Festival, this is a special walk with the owners of Claughton Estate, taking a look at its historical landscape including a visit to lovely bluebell woodland, which is also a heronry. The walk, on Saturday, starts at 10am and is expected to take about two and half hours. It is graded as easy. Booking is essential. For more information and to book call 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk.

PAID: Progress Charity Cup Football Match, Preston, Saturday, May 12

Footballing legends are supporting Leyland’s own Progress Charity Cup football match on Saturday to raise money for the UK homelessness charity, Shelter. Ex-Manchester City players, including Shaun Goater, will be competing against a team of staff from Leyland-based Progress Housing Group. Gates open at 12pm; kick-off at 1.30pm at The County Ground, Leyland.