Youtube sensation bringing nursery rhyme magic to Burnley

Step into the magical world which has taken Youtube by storm.

Little Baby Bum is the online and TV sensation that has become the world’s largest educational Youtube channel.

It was born on August 29th, 2011, when it released its first nursery rhyme video for little ones, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

Since then it has captured the hearts and imaginations of children all over the globe.

It boasts more than 21 million subscribers and 20 billion views and has won several awards along the way.

And now the channel is bringing its colourful characters to a Burnley stage in its brand new live show.

It combines puppetry, live action and digital animation for a whole host of family fun which is sure to have youngsters dancing and singing along.

Join Mia, Jacus, Twinkle and their Nursery Rhyme friends, including Pig, Daisy the Cow and Baa Baa the Sheep, on a fun adventure as they present the world premier of their national theatre tour.

All the nursery rhyme videos are available to watch for free on the Little Baby Bum YouTube channel.

The show will take place at Burnley Mechanics on Wednesday, September 26th, at 10-30am and 2pm.

Tickets: £14 each; call 01282 664400; or visit www.burnleymechanics.co.uk