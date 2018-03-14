Theatrical fun with Monty Python at Pendle Hippodrome

Hear the trumpets sing as a king and his circle of heroic knights ride into town.



A talented cast from Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company will transport audiences to the hilarious world of Monty Python’s SPAMALOT next week.



Join King Arthur as he travels the land assembling his Knights of the Round Table for a holy quest.



The hunt is on for the illusive Holy Grail - and it’s up to this group of hapless adventurers to find it.



Trumpeting them on their journey as they face a series of dangerous challenges and farcical mishaps will be comical tunes like Brave Sir Robin and We’re Knights of the Round Table.



The characters might have their own divine mission but this band of merry actors have but one noble purpose - to make the people of Pendle laugh beyond control.



To be a part of the adventure as the knights trip over themselves to secure their places in the history books, head to Colne for an unmissable night of entertainment.



Performances take place next Tuesday to Saturday, 7-30pm nightly, with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets: £14 adults, £12 concessions and £10 under 19s; theatre box office on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am to noon, 01282 863210; Central Garage Fence, 01282 617317; or www.phtheatre.co.uk