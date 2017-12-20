Theatre review: Halifax Choral Society ‘s Carols and Brass Concert, The Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Christmas brings out the best in most of us. We are prepared to go that little bit further than usual to make sure we all have a good time.

And what fun we had, along with the hundreds of others packed into The Victoria Theatre, for the Halifax Choral Society’s Carols and Brass Concert.

We thought we had gone to be entertained, but the festive spirit meant we were soon helping the fun flow as concert director and conductor John Pryce-Jones insisted on some help with The Twelve Days of Christmas.

The days started off quite shyly and a little out of tune, but soon we were all in the swing of it and a rousing rendition of the traditional English carol was performed.

But then the fun had been set at the beginning with a programme chosen to reflect the wonderful warmth Christmas brings.

The choral society is the oldest in the world and celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and it is clear all who are involved are very proud of their status.

The carols and brass concert saw the singers joined by the Black Dyke Band and their conductor Professor Nicholas Childs and talented youngsters from Rastrick High School.

The scene was set with an opening of Christians Awake!, followed quickly by audience participation and The First Nowell carol.

A programme mixed with brass and song was a perfect combination and I particularly enjoyed the band’s version of Midnight Sleighride and In the Bleak Midwinter.

There is a wealth of talent in these parts and the beautiful voices of the Rastrick High School Chamber Choir did them proud in what must have been very nerve-wracking surroundings.

A second half of Joy for the World sung just right and followed by band carols including Deck the Hall with Boughs of Holly, meant the audience was spoilt for choice.

And the rousing rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas and We Wish You a Merry Christmas was the perfect finale to a perfect night.

Halifax Choral Society 's Carols and Brass Concert, The Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

