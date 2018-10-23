The Garrick theatre group is hitting Brierfield astro turf for hockey-inspired comedy

Nelson's The Garrick theatre group swapped its rehearsal room for an astro turf last week to prepare for Daisy Pulls It Off, a comedy starring a girls' hockey team.

The actors were trained up in the sport last Tuesday by Pendle Forest Hockey Club at Marsden Heights Community College.

The comedy is set in a girls' boarding school in the 1920s and includes a tense, inter-school hockey match - and director Eleanor Jolley wants the performance to be as believable as possible.

Sarah Towers, a coach at Pendle Forest Hockey Club, said: “I was delighted to help, especially as I am a season ticket holder at the Garrick and recognised both cast and director from seeing them on stage.

"It was great fun working with them and in fact I think we have found some natural players. I'd be happy to invite them back when the play is over.”

Daisy Pulls It Off can be seen at the ACE Centre, Nelson at 7-30pm, from Wednesday, November 28th to Saturday, December 1st.

Tickets cost £12, £11 (senior citizens) and £8 (juniors). They are available from the ACE Centre on 01282 661234 (10am – 4pm), Monday – Friday.

For information regarding season tickets contact Martin Chadwick on 07788 554939.