The Garrick shines in Denise Deegan's schoolgirl comedy at The ACE Centre, Nelson

A wacky comedy to brighten up a rainy evening is being staged by The Garrick at The ACE Centre, Nelson, this week.



Daisy Pulls It Off by Denise Deegan is a fast-paced play made up of the schoolgirl stories of Angela Brazil and has won two previous Comedy of the Year Awards.

Set in a girls' boarding school in the 1920s, it is full of jolly japes, midnight feasts and schoolgirl rivalry, with an added dose of mystery. It's the perfect tonic to this week's wet and miserable weather.

Director Eleanor Jolley and her production team cleverly kept the setting and props simple in order to shine more light on the exuberance of the characters.

Leading actress Rachel Bailey and sidekick Becky Wright both did a fantastic job of bringing to life the vibrant personalities of Daisy and best friend Trixie. It was clear, as they teased out the quirks of the duo, and recreated the fun and liveliness of outdated language, that the actresses have a natural talent for the stage. They made not one stumble, despite the trickiness and pace of the script.

Sophie Greenwood and Hannah Rigby each made an excellent nemesis to Daisy as the snobbish duo Sybil and Monica. Their performances were strong and confident.

Liz Rowell and Sian Maymond gave admirable performances as head and deputy head girls Claire and Alice, proving they are naturals on stage.

Strong support was given by Lynne Atkinson, Simon Bailey, James Bateman, Anne Chadwick as school staff members, as well as Samm Antill, Grace Mumby, and Caeragh McCloy, as pupils Dora, Winnie and Belinda.

Performances continue tonight and tomorrow at 7-30pm.

You can book your tickets via the ACE Centre Box Office on 01282 661234, 10am to 4pm. Tickets cost £12, £11 (senior citizens) and £8 (juniors).

For any information regarding season tickets, please contact Martin Chadwick on 07788 554939.