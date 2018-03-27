The Garrick is on the lookout for actors to star in spoof

Eleanor Jolley starring in The Garrick's Talking Heads at The ACE Centre, Nelson. (s)
Actress and director Eleanor Jolley is hosting a play reading for a Garrick staging of Daisy Pulls It Off by Denise Deegan.

A spoof on a girls’ boarding school in England in the 1920s, the play requires a range of actresses from their late teens to their 30s.

A few older actors are also needed to play the masters and mistresses of the boarding school.

If you cannot make the reading but would still like to be considered for a part, please call Eleanor Jolley on 07969 805285.

Otherwise meet at Haggate Baptist Church, Burnley, on Thursday, April 12th, at 7-30pm.