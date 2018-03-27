The Garrick is on the lookout for actors to star in spoof

Actress and director Eleanor Jolley is hosting a play reading for a Garrick staging of Daisy Pulls It Off by Denise Deegan.

A spoof on a girls’ boarding school in England in the 1920s, the play requires a range of actresses from their late teens to their 30s.

A few older actors are also needed to play the masters and mistresses of the boarding school.

If you cannot make the reading but would still like to be considered for a part, please call Eleanor Jolley on 07969 805285.

Otherwise meet at Haggate Baptist Church, Burnley, on Thursday, April 12th, at 7-30pm.