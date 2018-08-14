Tabby McTat on the prowl at Burnley Mechanics

Cat-lovers should catch this heart-warming story of friendship and loyalty. Freckle Productions is presenting the world premier of the stage adaptation, Tabby McTat, based on the book by award-winning author Julia Donaldson, with illustrations by Axel Scheffler.

Tabby is a busker’s cat who sings all day long with his best friend Fred.

But one day they are separated and Tabby begins a mission to find his friend.

It will take place at Burnley Mechanics on Tuesday, October 16th, 11-30am and 1-30pm. Tickets: www.burnleymechanics.co.uk